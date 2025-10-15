PLP Selection Committee Selects Bastian for Ft. Charlotte

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Eyewitness News understands that businessman His Excellency Sebas Bastian has been selected by the Progressive Liberal Party’s candidate selection committee to carry the party’s banner in Fort Charlotte in the next general election.

Ratification of candidates for the party could take place by week’s end. Outgoing Member of Parliament Alfred Sears endorsed Bastian last week, and Senator Barry Griffin was also interviewed on Thursday afternoon as he, too, was vying for the Fort Charlotte seat.

Griffin declined to speak with reporters following his interview with the committee.