PLP readies for 2026 General Election

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell says that it’s his duty to ensure the public understands that the PLP is a party with laws and discipline ahead of the upcoming General Election in 2026, he argues that discipline is what will set the party apart from its divided opponents.

Mitchell recently cautioned those seeking nominations within the party for the upcoming General Election to understand what it takes to be a public figure.

The party chairman asserted Friday afternoon that believes that the opposition Free National Movement (FNM) has already begun launching attacks on his party’s legacy in an attempt to prevent the PLP from winning the next election.