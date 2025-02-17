Watch ILTV Live
PLP officials dismiss ‘fake’ candidate list as election anticipation heats up

NASSAU, BAHAMAS_ Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) officials have swiftly moved to dismiss a circulating list of candidates for the upcoming general election as “fake.”

Despite the buzz it created across social media, the list, which included some incumbents who will likely seek relection and political newcomers, sparked speculation as anticipation for the next general election begins to heat up. While no political party has officially ratified any candidate lists, there is noticeable movement on the ground, with political aspirants actively engaging with voters, further fueling speculation. The list, making the rounds on social media, featured the following names:

  • Jerome Fitzgerald for Marathon: The former Marathon MP and Minister of Education, who was appointed Senior Policy Advisor and Head of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) in the Davis administration.
  • Simon Wilson, the Financial Secretary for Fort Charlotte
  • Attorney Paco Deal for Pineridge.
  • Attorney Carla Clear Scott for Lucaya.
  • Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas General manager and veteran journalist Clint Watson for Yamacraw
  • Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism, Aviation and Investment Minister Chester Cooper, for Exuma.
  • Ginger Moxey, the current Minister for Grand Bahama for Eight Mile Rock.
  • Leslia Miller-Brice, the current Seabreeze MP for Seabreeze.
  • Bradley Roberts Jr. for Southern Shores.
  • Senator James Turner for Marco City.
  • Norris Bain for High Rock Edge.
  • Senator Randy Rolle for Bimini and Berry Islands.
