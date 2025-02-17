PLP officials dismiss ‘fake’ candidate list as election anticipation heats up

NASSAU, BAHAMAS_ Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) officials have swiftly moved to dismiss a circulating list of candidates for the upcoming general election as “fake.”

Despite the buzz it created across social media, the list, which included some incumbents who will likely seek relection and political newcomers, sparked speculation as anticipation for the next general election begins to heat up. While no political party has officially ratified any candidate lists, there is noticeable movement on the ground, with political aspirants actively engaging with voters, further fueling speculation. The list, making the rounds on social media, featured the following names: