PLP MP denies allegations circulating on social media

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Member of Parliament for Bain and Grants Town, Wayde Watson, has categorically denied allegations levied against him on social media, one of which suggests, that he is allegedly tied to a recent murder in New Providence.

Watson, during a press conference on Wednesday morning, firmly denied the claims; he called them baseless, defamatory, and politically motivated.

Watson said while the “silly season,” rumor mill churns he remains undeterred in his mission to serve his constituents.