PLP Mangrove Cay & South MP will seek reelection in 2026

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Member of Parliament for Mangrove Cay and South Andros, Leon Lundy, announced Monday morning that he intends to run in the 2026 General Election, he confirmed that he will seek re-election on the PLP ticket in that constituency.

“I’m pleased with the work I’ve done for the people of Mangrove Cay and South Andros,” Lundy told reporters.

“I’m confident that the people will continue to support me.”

Last week, PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell confirmed that North Eleuthera MP and Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Sylvanus Petty, along with MICAL MP and Minister of State for Aviation, Basil McIntosh, will not be seek re-election under the PLP banner in 2026.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

