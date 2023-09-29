PLP: ‘Inappropriate’ to accept candidacy requests right now

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Progressive Liberal Part (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell said in a statement yesterday that as the country continues to mourn the sudden passing of West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Obie Wilchcombe, it is “inappropriate” for the party to be accepting requests or expressions of interest for candidacy before the funeral or any formal processes in parliamentary law have begun.

Mitchell said in a statement: “Our nation has lost a giant in the person of the Hon. Obie Wilchcombe, Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting and Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini. In short order, the Government of The Bahamas is expected to make a formal announcement on official funeral arrangements.”

He added: “As the country is in mourning, it is inappropriate for the Progressive Liberal Party to be accepting any requests or expressions of interest for candidacy before the funeral or any formal processes in parliamentary law have begun. Minister Wilchombe has served our nation and party well. We remain focused on honoring his contributions and legacy.”

Wilchcombe, 64, died suddenly at his residence in Grand Bahama on Monday, leaving the West Grand Bahama and Bimini vacant. A bye-election must now be held to fill the vacant seat.

Prior to entering the political arena, Wilchombe had a distinguished career as a journalist, joining the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas in 1975. During his 25 years of service there, he was Deputy Director of News, News Director, and Assistant General Manager. Wilchcombe embarked on his political career in August 1994 when he was appointed Senator by the late Sir Lynden Pindling, a former Prime Minister. In 1995, he ascended to the position of Chairman within the Progressive Liberal Party. Following the General Election of 1997, Perry G. Christie, then the opposition leader, reappointed him to the Senate. Wilchcombe twice served as Tourism Minister, both times under a Perry Christie-led administration.