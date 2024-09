NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Fred Mitchell told Eyewitness News on Monday afternoon that the PLP needs two terms in office to execute all of its plans which have been rolled out since the 2021 General Election.

While he touts on some of the Davis administration’s successes, he acknowledges that the party must remain in tune with the electorate as its eyes are set on winning the upcoming General election.