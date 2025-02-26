Watch ILTV Live
PLP Chairman slams GBPA, again

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell continued with his public rebuke of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), following a speech made by GBPA Executive Director Rupert Hayward during the recent Grand Bahama Business Outlook conference; Mitchell insists that GBPA executives “are not doing their job.”

Mitchell’s comments outside the Lower Chamber on Wednesday morning came weeks after Hayward, while responding to questions posed by Eyewitness News, asserted that there needs to be an economic module formulated by both entities which will ensure a symbiotic relationship which will benefit the island as a whole. He asserted that both entities needed to work hand-in-hand for the greater good of the island, but dodged questions as to whether or not government should shoulder the blame for “dropping the ball,” in regards to Grand Bahama’s slow economic rebound.

However, Mitchell took grave exception with what he labeled as “condescension” stemming from Hayward reportedly touting his friendship with Prime Minister Philip Davis’ spouse, Ann-MarieDavis while also expressing his admiration for PM Davis.

Mitchell asserted, “what the heck does ‘like,’ got to do with this? You’re either performing your responsibilities or you’re not.”

Government and the GBPA have been engaged in a brawl in the media since 2023 over who is mishandling the island’s economy – since then, Mitchel and Davis have both been quite vocal about government’s discontent with the GBPA’s performance in Grand Bahama.

The feud took a critical turn which ultimately landed both parties in arbitration proceedings.

