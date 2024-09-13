Watch ILTV Live
PLP Chairman slams FNM over “late,” power protests

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell described the Free National Movement’s (FNM) Grand Bahama Power protest yesterday as, “A day late and a dollar short.”

The opposition, joined by frustrated Grand Bahamians, gathered outside the Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC) on Thursday afternoon to decry current electricity woes and to reiterate their disagreement with a potential rate increase.

Mitchell suggested that the FNM leader Michael Pintard had to be “dragged out to the protest,” and insisted that he is, “hiding behind the gown tail of the government of The Bahamas.”

