PLP Chairman slams FNM leader over appointment of two RBPF Deputy Commissioners

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell defended the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police Anthony Rolle while labeling comments made by Opposition Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard as “political.”

Pintard in an interview with Eyewitness News on Friday last week said that while the opposition supported the appointment of Deputy Commissioner Kirkwood Andrews, the appointment of Deputy Rolle would, “undermine” the very change that newly sworn-in Commissioner Shanta Knowles is attempting to bring about.

Mitchell said that Pintard’s comments were false and seemed “deliberately calculated to lower him [Rolle] in the esteem with which he is held in the eyes of right-thinking members of society.”

Mitchell maintained that Deputy Rolle would be fair in his position despite the opposition’s assumptions.