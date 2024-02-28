Plea bargain testimony in WSC trial

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Tanya Demeritte was called to the witness stand today to testify in the ongoing bribery trial against Long Island Member of Parliament and former Water & Sewerage Chairman Adrian Gibson as well as five others; Demeritte is a parking lot attendant who was allegedly approached to join a company contracted by Alexandria Mackey, the ex-fiancé of the former WSC Chairman.

Demeritte made a plea deal with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in 2022 which allows her to avoid jail time if she maintains good behavior, pays $10k to the WSC, provides a witness statement and testifies about her role in the alleged bribery and fraud scheme during trial.

Demeritte previously pled guilty to 16 charges which include bribery, fraud and money laundering.