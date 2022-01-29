PLANT A TREE FOR THE JUBILEE: HMS MEDWAY commander joins BNT to plant tree in honor of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The commanding officer of the Royal Navy ship HMS Medway and British High Commissioner Sarah Dickson, recently joined Bahamas National Trust (BNT) President Geoff Andrews and Executive Director Eric Carey to “plant a tree for the Jubilee”.

Since the beginning of 2020, HMS MEDWAY has been deployed to the Caribbean as the Royal Navy’s permanent presence in the region. She provides support and humanitarian aid in the event of a hurricane or other natural disaster and works side-by-side with regional law enforcement, helping to stop the flow of illegal drugs from South America to Europe and North America.

The ship is visiting Nassau from January 25 to 28 as part of its preparations for the 2022 hurricane season.

Commanding Officer Chris Hollingworth was joined by UK Defence Attaché Lt Col Simon Westlake, who leads on defense cooperation between the UK and The Bahamas.

The year 2022 will see celebrations for Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. To mark the 70th anniversary of her reign, a unique tree-planting initiative known as “The Queen’s Green Canopy” has been created. The aim of this initiative is to inspire everyone, from individuals to community groups, schools and corporates, to play their part in enhancing our environment.

With a focus on planting sustainably, the Queen’s Green Canopy encourages planting trees to create a legacy that will benefit future generations.

The Retreat Garden National Park was an ideal location for this inaugural tree planting as HRH Prince Philip, duke of Edinburgh, as patron of BNT, officially opened The Retreat in 1985 as the BNT’s then-headquarters.

Two Lignum vitae trees were planted in the park to honor the jubilee.

HMS Medway Commanding Officer Chris Hollingworth, UK Defence Attaché Lt Col Simon Westlake, British High Commissioner Sarah Dickson and Bahamas National Trust (BNT) President Geoff Andrews and Executive Director Eric Carey plant a tree for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in January 2022 as part of the Queen's Green Canopy tree-planting initiative.

Hollingworth said: “It is a pleasure to be in The Bahamas as we prepare for the 2022 hurricane season. We have seen first-hand the impact of extreme weather on vulnerable communities.

“Planting a tree is an ideal way to support the environment and reduce carbon emissions.”

The British high commissioner commented that “2022 will be a busy year of activity, with the Platinum Jubilee of our shared Head of State Queen Elizabeth II, linking the UK and The Bahamas in celebration.

“It is great to have HMS Medway visiting and planting a tree to kick us off in January. There will be plenty more Jubilee action to come.”

Carey welcomed the activity at The Retreat Garden.

“We are fortunate to have this oasis in the city of Nassau,” he said.

“The BNT welcomes partnerships that encourage sustainable environmental activity. Working together, we can have a positive impact to last for generations.”