Plane crashes near runway in Ragged Island

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Authorities on Ragged Island are attempting to out a blaze from a plane that crashed in bushes near the runway on Ragged Island.

Sources tell Eyewitnesses News that the twin-engine plane was attempting to land however it is unclear how many persons were on board and if there are any survivors.

Sources also say that as there is no fire truck on the island, rescue efforts are increasingly challenging.

Royal Bahamas Defense Force, US Coast Guard and Police officials are said to be investigating.

This is a developing story