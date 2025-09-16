Watch ILTV Live
Plane Crash at West End Airport — Pilots Escape Unharmed

WEST END, GRAND BAHAMA – Police have confirmed that a small aircraft crashed on the runway at West End Airport in Grand Bahama on Monday afternoon, September 15, 2025.

According to reports, around 2:30 p.m., the white and blue-trimmed 1941 Duckles DC-3 had just arrived from Fort Lauderdale and was preparing to depart with freight when it briefly lifted off before veering off the runway and into surrounding bushes.

The aircraft sustained damage but, fortunately, both pilots walked away without injury. Medical personnel examined them on scene and confirmed no serious harm.

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the incident.

