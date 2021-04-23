PLAN IN PROGRESS: Govt pledges to help Potter’s Cay Dock vendors displaced by fire; defends pace of efforts

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources yesterday sought to clarify for the public what it said were misleading claims made regarding the plight of Potter’s Cay Dock vendors impacted by a recent fire, it pledged financial support to help those displaced vendors rebuild their stalls after the all-clear is given from the Ministry of Works’ technical teams.

A major fire at the popular site burned several stalls on the eastern side and destroyed two vessels on April 11.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry assured it has no intention or desire to see displaced vendors unduly hampered from making a living.

“The ministry met with vendors and representatives of both vendor associations on the morning following the fire — April 12, 2021 — with a view to plan the immediate response to the fire and the way forward,” the ministry said.

“A request for proposals for the cleanup of the site was submitted through the government’s eProcurement Portal on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 upon receipt of the incident report from the Royal Bahamas Police Force Fire Branch. Responses to the request came almost immediately. Before the contract for the cleanup could be awarded and executed, the vendors, along with outsiders, including political personalities, began cleanup of the site.”

It added: “Debris remains in the water behind the stalls and will be removed as a part of the cleanup exercise.

“In our meetings with the vendors, the ministry made it clear that the order of action would be guided by the final report from the Ministry of Public Works’ structural engineers and we indicated that the report could take a few weeks.”

The ministry noted that this report is critical in determining what the safety implications are for the site as some of the supporting steel in the causeway may have been compromised by the fire. The report is also critical to service providers such as Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC), BTC and REV Cable Bahamas as they must be assured the area is safe for the installation of equipment.

“It was also agreed by the vendors and government officials that we would build back better and use the new stall design as the template for the future redevelopment of Potter’s Cay Dock,” said the ministry.

“Further, as a temporary solution, Mr Matthew Rolle suggested an alternative short-term location for the vendors in the area near the former Produce Exchange. This idea was accepted by all the vendors present, including Mr Dwain Bastian, who went on to request that he be allowed to set up operations in the area where the reefer coolers are located.

“At no time was it ever suggested by the ministry that vendors be relocated to the building that housed the former Produce Exchange ‘next to chemicals’, as Mr Bastian stated.”

The statement concluded: “The ministry advised the vendors that given the fact that there remains a number of unoccupied stalls at Potter’s Cay Dock, we would speak to the leaseholders of those stalls about allowing the affected vendors to occupy them temporarily.

“The vendors are fully aware of this situation. They are also aware that the ministry has secured an architect to complete the layout of the structures proposed to be built on the site, pending the report from the Ministry of Public Works’ engineering team.

“There is no intention or desire by the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources to see the displaced vendors unduly hampered from making a living, however, we must be guided in our efforts by the advice of the engineers as far as the safety of the vendors and their customers are concerned.

“Most importantly, we pledged financial support in helping vendors rebuild their stalls and will commence once we get the all-clear from the technical teams.”