Pizza Hut’s closure shocks staff, customers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Pizza Hut has shut down its three locations in Nassau Eyewitness News has learned, a move that reportedly came as a “shock” to the restaurant’s staff and customers.

The franchise is operated by the Myers Group. Attempts to reach the Myers Group for comment were unsuccessful last night. Reports surfaced on social media from surprised customers who were informed by the restaurant’s staff that Pizza Hutt was shutting down as of yesterday.

When contacted last night a Pizza Hut employee confirmed, “Yes we’re closing down. The three locations in Nassau are closing, Prince Charles, Carmichael, and Saunders Beach. It’s quite a shock but God will sort it all out.”

The Myers Group was founded in 1992 by hotelier and businessman George Myers who died in February 2023. The group Bahamian franchises for Burger King, Dunkin’ Donuts, Kentucky, and Pizza Hut.

This is a developing story.