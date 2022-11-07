PINTARD URGES GOVERNMENT TO ‘TIGHTEN ITS BELT’ ON SPENDING

LocalNovember 7, 2022November 7, 2022 at 3:46 am Eyewitness News
video
play-sharp-fill
Opposition leader Michael Pintard

Tags

, , , ,

About Eyewitness News

1 comments

Mr. Pintard, I am in agreement with u. They just flying, flying, flying. Some parts of Cat Island the people had to leave their homes to find employment. The ROADS are in terrible condition.

Reply

Leave a Reply

*