Pintard urges FNM supporters to pull together after nomination

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Arriving just before 12 noon on Friday, Michael Pintard walked into the Free National Movement Headquarters with much fanfare.

Waving banners and wearing T-shirts that read “Unstoppable Together,” an enthusiastic crowd of supporters flanked Pintard as he was officially re-nominated for the party’s top leadership post.

An emotional Pintard thanked his mother and wife for their unwavering support in his life. He said that he “longs for the day” that he could properly “celebrate” the legacy of his predecessor and leadership opponent, Dr Hubert Minnis, but noted it’s time to move in a “completely different direction.”

Nominations for the party’s convention on June 1st end at 5pm today.