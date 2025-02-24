Pintard unveils “Project Fair Play” to end favoritism and create opportunities in public service

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard says that a government led by him will end the days of double standards and favoritism, announcing “Project Fair Play” to fix a broken system and bring transparency, merit, and equal opportunities to the public service for the next generation of Bahamians.

“The Free National Movement (FNM) is firmly opposed to the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) blatant disregard for good governance and fairness in the public service. Nearly 500 retirees have been rehired with full pay and pension, all while young, qualified Bahamians are left waiting for opportunities,” said Pintard in a statement.

He continued: “This reckless and self-serving practice is not new, but recent revelations have sparked national outrage, reinforcing the public’s growing concern that this government prioritizes political favoritism over fairness, accountability, and upward mobility. Under a Pintard-led FNM government, the days of double standards and blocked opportunities will come to an end.”

According to Pintard, The FNM will revive and adequately fund the Young Professional Programme under the Ministry of the Public Service, specifically targeting young professionals aged 30 and under for career opportunities in government. He also noted that the FNM will implement a structured and transparent succession planning protocol to establish clear career pathways, reinforce management trainee programs, and accelerate the promotion of competent, high-performing Bahamians in the public service. Talented Bahamians will not be locked out of leadership roles in favor of retirees with political connections.

Pintard stated that the FNM will mandate a fair, open selection process for senior government positions, ensuring that every Bahamian with the right skills has a chance to compete and will ensure that exceptional young professionals who have proven their capabilities are fast-tracked into leadership roles, injecting fresh ideas and energy into public service.

According to Pintard in cases where there are documented, critical skill shortages will retirees be rehired under the FNM, and even then, their roles will be strictly temporary, with a plan for training new talent.

Pintard stated that under and administration led by him, every decision regarding retiree re-engagement will be made public, including the number of retirees hired, the positions they fill, and the duration of their contracts. This transparency measure will close the door on backroom deals.

“Any retiree who chooses to return to the public service will be required to forgo their public pension for the duration of their re-engagement.”

“The future of our nation hinges on fairness and opportunity in the public service. The FNM has always believed that public service appointments must be based on merit and equal access. The Bahamian people deserve a government that prioritizes the empowerment of young professionals and ensures that the most qualified individuals—not just the well-connected—are given the opportunity to lead. We will fix a broken system,” said Pintard.