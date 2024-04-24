Pintard to PM, ‘Stop flip-flopping on marital rape’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Opposition Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard slammed Prime Minister Philip Davis for his comments which suggested that divorce is a solution for marital rape, Pintard contends that the response does not address the issue the specific social ill.

Davis suggested on Monday that criminalizing marital rape was not “contained” in his blueprint for change, which, according to Women’s Rights activists, suggests that government may not amend the Sexual Offences Act to make marital rape a crime.

Davis further noted that a married couple should consider getting a divorce if a woman arrives to the point where she fins herself reporting her husband to authorities for rape. He said at this point in a marriage, the union is “irretrievably broken.”

National debate on martial rape recently reignited after police officials revealed an 11% uptick in rape cases in 2023.

Pintard argued that Davis must make a “principled decision” on this issue, rather than being a “serial flip-flopper.”