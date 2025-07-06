Pintard sounds alarm over teen mental health crisis

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael C. Pintard has described the findings of the Ministry of Health’s Global School Health Report as both “troubling” and “heartbreaking,” warning that the data reflects a deepening crisis among Bahamian youth.

“The findings of the Health of Ministry’s Global School Health Report paint a deeply troubling picture of life for our nation’s youth. They are not just concerning, they are heartbreaking. One in five Bahamian students between the ages of 13 and 18 has attempted suicide. One in four has contemplated it. These are our children – our sons, our daughters, our nieces and nephews – fighting invisible battles, often in silence, and far too often without the help they need,” Pintard said in a statement released Friday.

Calling the report more than just a health concern, Pintard declared it a “national emergency” requiring urgent and compassionate intervention from every corner of Bahamian society.

“This is not just a health crisis. It is a national emergency. And it must be met with urgency and compassion from every one of us. From government to faith-based organizations, from teachers to parents, from health professionals to community leaders, this moment requires all of us to respond, not tomorrow, not next year, but now,” he said.

Pintard pointed to a “generation at risk,” burdened by rising violence, social disconnection, and economic hardship. He noted that many families are overwhelmed, while young people face mounting psychological and emotional pressure, compounded by a 19 percent youth unemployment rate.

“This report tells the story of a generation at risk, a generation grappling with rising violence, social disconnection, and economic strain. Families are doing their best, but they’re overwhelmed, and the next generation is already showing signs of deep distress. Nearly every mental health and social indicator for teens is moving in the wrong direction. Youth unemployment stands at 19%. Hope is thinning.”

Pintard emphasized that the time for blame is over, urging instead a collective assumption of responsibility to bring mental health out of the shadows and into the national spotlight.

“This is not about blame. It is about responsibility. And as a nation, we must take responsibility now before we lose more of our future to neglect, silence, or stigma. We must now bring mental health out of the shadows, give it the attention it demands, and build a culture where young Bahamians feel seen, supported, and safe.”

The FNM leader outlined a comprehensive plan to address the crisis, built around accessibility, prevention, and long-term care. The proposed measures include:

Deploying trained mental health professionals in all major community clinics across The Bahamas, making preventative care a standard service in the country’s 53 public clinics;

Introducing mental health first aid training in every public secondary school, with at least one trained staff member per campus;

Piloting digital therapeutics and telehealth mental health services for Family Island residents and others without in-person access;

Incentivizing recruitment and retention of mental health professionals, with targeted benefits for those who specialize in the field and commit to serving in the public system.

Pintard concluded his statement with a call for unity and compassion across all sectors of society.

“As we look to the future, we call on stakeholders from every sector, across party lines, across ministries, and across every island, to come together with a shared purpose. Our young people are counting on us to rise to this moment. Let us respond not with hesitation or division, but with unity, vision, and a deep sense of compassion.”