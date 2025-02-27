Watch ILTV Live
Pintard slams PM’s mid-Year budget as ‘smoke and mirrors

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Opposition Leader Michael Pintard has sharply criticized Prime Minister Philip Davis’ mid-year budget communication, dismissing it as “more smoke and mirrors.”

Pintard argued that despite record revenues, the government has failed to provide Bahamians with meaningful relief from the rising cost of living due to its out-of-control spending.

Speaking at a press conference following the Prime Minister’s address, Pintard contended that the budget lacked substance. “It failed to provide relief for the cost of living, failed to outline a pathway for sustainable economic growth, and failed to show how the government has governed in a fiscally responsible and transparent manner,” he said.

Pintard emphasized that while the government reports record revenues and strong tourism numbers, the social situation continues to worsen, with a projected deficit of $500 million at the mid-term point of the year. He questioned why, despite these high revenues, the government is still facing a substantial deficit. “Record revenues are resulting in minimal relief for Bahamians. The reason is simple: out-of-control spending. They just don’t know how to tighten their belts,” Pintard asserted.

Pintard also criticized the government for cherry-picking figures to support their narrative, stating that overall spending has increased without any clear indication of how it has benefited the average Bahamian. “Why are we experiencing a half-billion-dollar deficit? Capital expenditures are steep, yet we can’t see tangible results for the Bahamian people,” he said.

Adding to the criticism, Shadow Minister for Finance Kwasi Thompson questioned the government’s expenditure priorities. “Capital expenditure only increased by $82 million, but recurrent expenditure jumped by $192 million. What was the cause of this significant increase?” he asked.

Pintard concluded by stating that the Prime Minister’s strategies are not reaching the 90 percent of Bahamians who have less than $1,000 in the bank, a group he argues should be the government’s primary focus. “This is the critical group that the government needs to focus on more,” Pintard said.

