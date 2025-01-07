Pintard slams government’s “punitive approach” to taxes and vehicle regulations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Opposition leader Michael Pintard has sharply criticized what he has described as the government’s “punitive approach” to rising taxes and stricter enforcement measures, particularly in land and sea taxes and vehicle regulations.

Pintard argues that these measures disproportionately burden low-income Bahamians, eroding public trust, and creating unintended consequences that could undermine road safety. The opposition leader is calling for policies that prioritize fairness and compassion, urging the government to abandon its punitive stance and adopt solutions that better reflect the economic realities faced by the people.

In a statement, Pintard noted: “With every budget cycle, this government finds new ways, directly or indirectly, to impose taxes and fees on the very people they promised to support. The latest increases in land and sea taxes, coupled with stricter compliance measures like vehicle seizures and fines, are the clearest evidence yet of a government more focused on revenue collection than fostering relief for hard-working citizens.

“There are ways to strengthen the rule of law on the road without sacrificing fairness and compassion. Transportation is not a luxury but a necessity for many. Yet, this Davis administration seems intent on turning it into an unaffordable burden.”

The Opposition has proposed several recommendations, including a sliding-scale licensing system based on income, flexible payment options, temporary amnesty programs, and improved public awareness campaigns to foster cooperation. Pintard also stressed the importance of ensuring penalties are proportional to individuals’ circumstances and suggested that the government engage the public in consultations to better understand citizens’ challenges.

“We remain committed to advocating for policies that work for all Bahamians, not against them,” Pintard concluded as he called on the government to rethink its approach and focus on easing the financial burdens of the Bahamian people.