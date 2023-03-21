PINTARD SAYS FNM IS ‘ONE BIG HAPPY FAMILY’ DESPITE APPARENT DIVIDE

LocalMarch 21, 2023March 21, 2023 at 3:54 am Eyewitness News
video
play-sharp-fill

Pintard says FNM is 'one big happy family' despite apparent divide01:55
Opposition leader Michael Pintard

Tags

, , , , , ,

About Eyewitness News

Leave a Reply

*