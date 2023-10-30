Pintard renews calls for Immigration probe

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Opposition leader Michael Pintard has decried what he described as “sad and feeble” attempts to deflect from allegations which he said prompted the removal for former Immigration Minister Keith Bell.

Pintard also slammed the announced immigration commission as only a “cynical deflection strategy.”

Pintard said in a statement: “The Opposition notes the sad and feeble attempts of Prime Minister Davis to deflect from grave allegations of wrongdoing that prompted his decision to remove Minister Keith Bell from the Ministry of Immigration. Naturally, the Opposition would support the objectives of the announced Immigration Commission if it indeed aims to improve the administration of Immigration matters.

“But given that this is neither a fully representative consultative body, nor does it have the remit to investigate the precise instances of alleged wrongdoing, we must conclude sadly that this is just another example of PLP political performance art masquerading as sound governance. It is only a cynical deflection strategy.”

Pintard added: “The Prime Minister and his PLP colleagues are not now and likely never will be serious about accountability. If the Davis administration was serious, they would first undergo a full forensic audit and investigation by a suitable firm into the documented concerns of the former Director of Immigration regarding Minister Bell, and into the reported severe irregularities – the very same irregularities that forced the Prime Minister to move Minister Bell when Bell clearly ought to have been fired.

“This is a Prime Minister who has been all too eager to investigate the actions and activities of FNM government officials, citing the critical importance of accountability and transparency. Yet every day, he demonstrates his naked conflict and double standard by his refusal to shine the same intense spotlight on the activities of his own Ministers.”

Pintard said that in questions the Opposition intends to put to Parliament, the Opposition has laid out a clear road map for investigations into serious matters – matters such as whether persons used back door and potentially illegal means to acquire citizenship, permanent residency, and work permits.

“There must also be an investigation into how a Minister, along with others, could potentially obstruct justice by interfering with immigration officers in the lawful performance of their duties, and how the matter seemed to be settled entirely outside of the normal processes. It is particularly troubling that while our Prime Minister seems to be shielding his Minister and his facilitators from a proper investigation, we also see reports of rank and file Immigration officers being charged for allegations related to the sale of visitor extensions,” said Pintard.