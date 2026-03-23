Pintard promises stronger economy through business support

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard said an FNM administration would double funding for small businesses to $100 million, positioning expanded access to capital as a key pillar of its economic plan.

The proposal would increase support for small and medium-sized enterprises through grants and loans, aimed at helping businesses start, grow and scale across the country. Pintard underscored the importance of empowering entrepreneurs, stating, “we believe that this country can succeed if we empower the business persons in this room.”

He added, “we will double the $50 million that we were giving when we were in government—small grants and loans—we’ll double it to $100 million to make sure our businesses can grow and succeed.”

Pintard emphasized that economic expansion must be driven by private sector participation, noting, “we have the talent. The private sector has the money. We can do it.” He also pointed to inefficiencies that continue to slow development, saying, “we want the process to be faster… we too slow in the Bahamas.”

As part of that approach, he highlighted plans to partner with the private sector on major projects, including housing, stating, “we are absolutely confident that in five years, working with the private sector, that we can build at least 5000 homes in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.” He added that such efforts would not only address housing needs but also create economic opportunities for contractors, suppliers and small businesses.

Pintard also argued that the country must move beyond its reliance on traditional industries, warning, “The Bahamas… we have two legs under this wobbly table—tourism, the second one is financial services. It’s not enough.” He said the FNM intends to invest in new areas of growth, particularly the creative sector.

“We make a commitment to you to invest in the orange economy so that your skills can be used, that you can generate revenue, that we can export talent overseas,” he said, pointing to opportunities for artists, performers and other creatives to build sustainable businesses. He encouraged a reimagining of cultural industries, adding, “imagine multi-purpose Junkanoo shacks, where year-round Junkanoo artists can build costumes… invite tourists to see shows.”

Linking workforce development to business success, Pintard outlined plans to support individuals entering technical and vocational fields. “For young men and women who are entering the apprenticeship program… we believe it is only right for at least a minimum of $100 to help defray the cost, whether it’s gas, whether it’s food,” he said.

He also addressed childcare challenges that impact workforce participation, stating, “we are committed to… make available to those qualifying mothers $200 a month to make sure we can help her go to work while her child has safe childcare.”

Addressing access to financial services, particularly in underserved areas, Pintard said, “we got to make sure you have a bank in South Andros… in our Family Islands.” He added that the party would “work with the clearing house to make sure that commercial banks lose no money as they provide a service that is needed.”

Throughout his remarks, Pintard framed the proposals as part of a broader effort to strengthen the economy by supporting enterprise and expanding opportunity. He reiterated that empowering businesses is central to national growth, stating, “we believe that this country can succeed if we empower the business persons.”

The proposed $100 million funding expansion, he indicated, would play a major role in ensuring Bahamian businesses are better positioned to grow, compete and contribute to national development, as part of what he described as “the Bahamas we could build.”