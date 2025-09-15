Pintard presses government on Grand Lucayan: “Where Is the money?”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Opposition Leader Michael Pintard is demanding the Davis administration account for the $120 million it claimed was set aside for the Grand Lucayan sale, charging that workers and vendors remain unpaid despite repeated government assurances.

Pintard raised the issue during a press conference held on the resort property, where he accused the government of failing to meet its August 2025 turnover deadline and leaving families in Grand Bahama “in the dark.”

“We’ve asked a question about the $120 million dollars they said was in the bank. We now know this to be or believe this certainly to be a lie. Chester Cooper said it and the prime minister supported it,” Pintard said. “Show us the money. Show us if you got $100 million, $75 million, $50 million, $40 million. Show us.”

The FNM leader said it has been 121 days since his party first raised alarms over the deal, yet no demolition has started, the hotel continues to take bookings, and staff and vendors are still waiting to be paid.

“It is a serious issue. It has been 121 days since the Free National Movement first raised alarm about the Grand Lucayan deal. It’s been 121 days of broken promises by this government and Bahamians are still in the dark,” he said.

He pointed to reports that employees expecting their salaries this week did not receive them, while government ministers and MPs continue to be paid on time. “Those that are in parliament, their salary arrived. Those that are in cabinet, their salary arrived,” Pintard said. “The question is why haven’t the families here? Why are staff members today still waiting for their salaries?”

Pintard also questioned why security and other vendors had not been paid, despite earlier assurances that developers would assume the hotel’s operating expenses. “The prime minister told us a year ago that they will not be assuming the expenses relative to the hotel. The developers would. But yet it appears as if neither them or any other group is paying the workers,” he said.

The opposition leader argued that the uncertainty extends beyond the resort to the promised redevelopment of Grand Bahama International Airport. “They promised a new domestic terminal and US pre-clearance by August 2025. We’re now in September and no groundbreaking, no noticeable progress on the airport,” he said. “So we ask where are the jobs promised? The progress, the completion of phase one of the airport. Where is the management company? Where are the designs that they promised for this magnificent airport and how will you fund it?”

He warned that delays risk damaging investor confidence and discouraging Bahamians who returned home with expectations of new opportunities. “Our economy is a fragile one and what the government says has the potential to build confidence or weaken confidence of the ordinary Bahamian investor who’s considering should I spend to expand my business, hire additional persons,” Pintard said. “The delays are costing us reputationally… Families can’t afford the uncertainty around whether they’re going to have steady employment going forward.”

Pintard stressed the need for transparency and accountability. “The issue is you spent a ton of money that we don’t know how much and you held a rally to announce a heads of agreement signing, and the question is, is the money in the bank?” he said. “We believe that the PLP have made lots of promises. They’ve all oversold but they have under delivered. They have forgotten exactly who they were elected to serve. We, the Free National Movement, we have not forgotten who we work for. We work for you.”