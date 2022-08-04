Pintard: PM failing to deliver for teachers and nurses

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard accused Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis of overpromising for teachers and nurses without a plan to deliver what they want.

He was referring to Davis’ announcement during the budget debate in May that, subject to agreement from unions, teachers will get a raise and nurses will get a retention bonus.

Bahamas Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson, meanwhile, has told teachers to get ready for industrial action on August 22. The Bahamas Nurses Union has also obtained a strike certificate as the union awaits closure on industrial agreement negotiations.

During a press conference, Pintard said yesterday: “The budget was released and the prime minister promised to address some key areas that are affecting us.

“One, education. He got a standing ovation talking about what he intends to do for educators and to retain them. Obviously, he did not have a serious conversation with them because they are right on the brink of industrial action because no sensible package has been presented to educators to show that this administration is serious about properly compensating educators for the incredible work they’re doing and retaining them.

Pintard continued: “The same approach was taken with nurses. A lot of pomp and pageantry and PR but no concrete proposal that made sense to nurses. As a result, nurses made their voices heard loud and clear that if you are not interested in sitting down with a reasonable proposal, we are prepared because we are working under such difficult conditions, we are prepared to take industrial action.

“But worse, many of our nurses, trained here, are now servicing residents in the United States and Canada. Before we left office we were already short by more than 300 nurses.

“It has gotten worse and so what we are saying is the minister with responsibility for health in conjunction with the minister of finance has to provide the attention and resources to address the dire circumstances that presently exist at the RAND and Princess Margaret Hospital where there is a shortage of beds and even when we have beds, we don’t have sufficient personnel to provide the expertise required in order to address the health conditions that our people are facing,” Pintard said.

The Davis administration had hoped to sign industrial agreements with the BUT and BNU before the conclusion of the most recent budget exercises.