Pintard: Oversized Cabinets Undermine Democracy

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Opposition Leader Michael Pintard is warning that oversized Cabinets pose a serious threat to parliamentary democracy.

Speaking at the 47th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Regional Conference in Nassau, Pintard told delegates that larger Cabinets weaken accountability by leaving fewer independent voices in the House of Assembly to properly scrutinize the government.

The conference, hosted under the theme “Deepening Regional Democracy and Building Independent Parliaments,” has brought together parliamentarians and officials from across the region.

Pintard’s comments come as Prime Minister Philip Davis presides over one of the largest Cabinets in Bahamian history, with 22 members — a practice he warns risks tipping the balance of power in favor of the executive.