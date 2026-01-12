Pintard mum on Fox as possible St. James candidate for Free National Movement

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Free National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard has declined to comment on Rick Fox’s announcement that he intends to contest the newly formed St. James constituency in the next general election.

Pintard’s silence marks a shift from previous public remarks, where he openly praised Fox and indicated that the party would welcome his interest in frontline politics, describing him as someone the Free National Movement had a good relationship with and viewed positively as a potential candidate.

However, when asked whether Fox would receive the party’s nomination for St. James, Pintard offered “no comment,” as the Free National Movement has not yet indicated who will carry the party’s banner in the new constituency.

Political speculation has also surrounded FNM Deputy Leader and St. Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright, who has been mentioned as a possible contender for St. James. Cartwright, however, has not publicly confirmed any intention to leave St. Barnabas, previously stating that he remains focused on representing his current constituency and that decisions about future candidacy would follow party processes and final constituency arrangements. Attempts to reach Cartwright for comment on Monday were unsuccessful.

On the Progressive Liberal Party side, prominent attorney Owen Wells has been widely mentioned as a possible candidate for St. James, though no official nomination has been announced by the Progressive Liberal Party either.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper has, in previous interviews, said he has no objection to Fox entering frontline politics, noting that once a person meets the legal requirements, they are free to seek elected office. Cooper has also declined to weigh in on whether Fox should step aside from his current ambassador-at-large role, saying such matters fall under the responsibility of the Prime Minister.