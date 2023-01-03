Pintard: “More aggressive” Opposition in 2023

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Opposition Leader Michael Pintard said his part is planning to ramp up their focus on a number of pending matters as the new year sets in to ensure the government is held accountable on national issues.

Pintard said the Free National Movement remains dissatisfied with this administration’s spending habits and will renew calls to be more fiscally conservative.

In addition to that, Pintard explained that issues relating to immigration, utilities, and taxes are at the top of the opposition’s list of concerns.

“Our role in the opposition in the new year will be to be more aggressive in terms of holding this government into account,” he said.

The Free National Movement leader said the government needs to make hard decisions and focus on serving the needs of the country.

“The government would not have revealed that they engaged in an illegal act which was to spend taxpayers money on a private political endeavor unless it was forced to address it by the media and by the opposition.”

He also underscored illegal building and other unsanctioned activities on crown land are also on the list of issues that opposition members will be pressing the government to act on.

“The government is not addressing the improper use of Crown ion of government land, whether it is agriculture land being occupied by, whether it’s Bahamians or immigrants, or it is crown land or Treasury land,” he said.

“The government refuses to act. This is the case in Abaco, where there is a proliferation of irregular or illegal construction. This is the case in Eleuthera, this is the case in New Providence, and the government refuses to act.”

The opposition leader predicted that if the government does not act urgently, residents will become disgruntled.

“It (government) is waiting for a tragedy,” he said.

“It is waiting for those Bahamians who are law-abiding to say that we are no longer prepared to be compliant with the law, with your subdivision and town planning requirements; because there are other Bahamians and immigrants who are acting illegally and you have not shown the will to address the issue.”

Pintard stressed the importance of the government being focused and efficient in the new year as they prepare to deal with matters.

“We need governance and we need officials who are prepared to deal in a sensitive, humane manner with pressing issues that, if not dealt with, is going to result in catastrophic outcomes and again, the Prime Minister has to focus.

“We have the capacity to be successful in addressing these issues, but we need focused leadership,” Pintard added.