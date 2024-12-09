Pintard: “Junkanoo is bigger than politics”

FNM Leader Michael Pintard issued a statement proposing the establishment of a Junkanoo Commission to safeguard the festival from what he described as “narrow political, personal, or family considerations.”
The statement follows recent discussions surrounding the government’s decision to recognize the “Way Forward” Valley Boys as an eligible ‘A’ group despite opposition from the JCNP.
The group’s interim chairman, Trevor Davis, is the brother of Prime Minister Davis, raising questions about potential conflicts of interest.