Pintard: ‘GB needs more resources to fight wildfires’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Opposition Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard, also the Member of Parliament for Marco City, spoke with Eyewitness News on the ground in Grand Bahama on Saturday, and described the situation on the island as “extremely difficult,” for residents and the bussinsss community as they grapple with what he has described as little to no resources to fight blazes like the ones which have plagued the island since Friday morning.

Pintard highlighted ongoing concerns about the lack of resources, although he acknowledged that the deployment of 26 Marines has provided some relief. However, he emphasized that more support is still needed.

He also expressed grave concern about the impact of the blaze on residents, particularly those dealing with health issues.

The fires have continued to affect not only Grand Bahama but also the capital, the Berry Islands and Abaco.