Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Pintard: ‘GB needs more resources to fight wildfires’

0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Opposition Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard, also the Member of Parliament for Marco City, spoke with Eyewitness News on the ground in Grand Bahama on Saturday, and described the situation on the island as “extremely difficult,” for residents and the bussinsss community as they grapple with what he has described as little to no resources to fight blazes like the ones which have plagued the island since Friday morning.

Pintard highlighted ongoing concerns about the lack of resources, although he acknowledged that the deployment of 26 Marines has provided some relief. However, he emphasized that more support is still needed.

He also expressed grave concern about the impact of the blaze on residents, particularly those dealing with health issues.

The fires have continued to affect not only Grand Bahama but also the capital, the Berry Islands and Abaco.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture