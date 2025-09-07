Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Pintard demands transparency as U.S. Embassy in Nassau set to process Haitian visa applicants

0
SHARES
229
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Opposition Leader Michael Pintard has voiced strong concern over the recent U.S. decision to designate its Nassau Embassy as a processing site for Haitian nationals seeking visas.

“Bahamians are troubled by the recent announcement by the United States of its designation of their Embassy in Nassau as a processing site for Haitian nationals seeking to acquire U.S. visas. What we’ve heard thus far is woefully inadequate,” Pintard said.

He criticized the Prime Minister’s assurance that Haitian nationals would not be allowed to enter The Bahamas “for the purpose of applying for a U.S. visa,” noting, “That line does nothing to reassure Bahamians that the administration has an actual plan. It fails to explain how the government will manage the operational impact of being designated a processing post.”

Pintard also highlighted what he described as a growing immigration crisis under the Davis administration. “This comes against the backdrop of rising local anxiety and an immigration crisis the Davis administration refuses to admit exists. They promised a full review in 2023 but delivered nothing. Instead of reform, we’ve seen lawbreakers released back to work, politically driven shake-ups in Immigration, and a surge of undocumented migrants that the government pretends isn’t happening. Bahamians know the truth: immigration is out of control, and this government has neither the competence nor the will to fix it,” he said.

Calling for urgent action, Pintard stated, “For these reasons, I call on the Prime Minister to present a clear operational plan forthwith. That plan must spell out the caseload projections, the staffing and screening measures, the budget lines that will cover the costs, and the rules governing how Haitian nationals already legally resident in The Bahamas, whether through work permits, permanent residency, or marriage, will be treated.”

He emphasized, “This is not about stoking fear or division. It is about whether we have leadership that is strong, prepared, and committed to transparency. Until the Prime Minister proves that standard, his words cannot be trusted.”

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture