Pintard condemns “disgraceful” feud and deflection between Government and GBPA

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Opposition leader Michael Pintard says that the “childish row” between the Port Authority and the government is “shameful and disgraceful” and only hurts the people of Grand Bahama, arguing that both sides were deflecting blame onto each other for their shared responsibility for the state of the Grand Bahama economy.

During an address to the Grand Bahama business community back in May, Prime Minister Philip Davis told them that despite significant concessions granted to it, the GBPA has failed to fulfill its obligations to develop the Freeport economy.

On March 26, the government sent the Port Authority an invoice covering the last five fiscal years, for a $357 million claim outlined in an audit prepared by PriceWaterhouseCoopers. The GBPA is disputing that claim.

Pintard, who appeared on a radio show hosted by Grand Bahama businessman Darren Cooper, stated: “The main thing we need in Grand Bahama is mature, sensible dialogue.”

He added: “This childish row between the Grand Bahama Port Authority and the government is shameful, disgraceful, and only hurts the people of Grand Bahama. The row is eroding the confidence of people who wish to invest in this economy.

“I believe the government is behaving similarly to GBPA. They tend to use each other as scapegoats. When our people are angry, when the natives are restless, let’s blame somebody else when we are not getting things done.

“This fight, in my view, is in large measure deflection between the government and GBPA, both of whom share responsibility for the state of Grand Bahama’s economy. That’s the problem I have. Let’s have an open and honest conversation.”

Pintard noted that his party does not support the continuation of private families being the sole shareholders of GBPA.

“We believe we should have several options on the table for what the new configuration should be. The families ought to divest, meaning they can sell in entirety or in part, but it is unacceptable that licensees of the Port and others who wish to be shareholders do not have a say in the governance of the Port.”