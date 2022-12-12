Pintard calls for government to “tighten belt”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Opposition Leader Michael Pintard said that he feels as if the country is hemorrhaging money following the recent announcement of increased fees at the Road Traffic Department.

The FNM leader added that this particular increase highlights the government’s financial shortfalls, which stem from uncontrolled spending in other areas.

He said: “They are trying to claw back money that they no longer have at their disposal in order to address the recurring expenditure that we have as a country. […] They have to figure out now that bills have come due. How do we pay for it?”

Amendments to the Road Traffic Act that come into effect on January 1, 2023, were released on Thursday.

The increase will impact most of the services at the department, like driver’s licenses, which will go up by five dollars to $25 per year, and class A and B licenses at $75 and C at $50.

Three-year driver’s license renewals will cost $75 instead of $60 and motorists will now have the option of a five-year renewal priced at $125.

The cost of group A vehicles less than five thousand pounds will be $160, group B, will go up from $560 to $600, and the C class will decrease by $10 from $760 TO $750.

Pintard described the government’s spending choices as ‘ill-advised’, adding the country’s increased revenue was the natural result of a remerging economy, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained that increased government subventions, a record high number of hirings, and traveling are some of the biggest areas where the government is overspending.

“They are traveling at a phenomenal rate with larger delegations than we are accustomed to seeing in the country and with some persons who are not fit for purpose,” he said.

“I’ve said before if the Prime Minister is going to a meeting where they are more ministers than heads of states, it suggests that the minister in that area should be there, and not him.

“And if the minister is going at meetings where there are more diplomats, ambassadors, the ministers, chances are he should have sent the ambassador,” Pintard continued.

“And given the fact that they have the largest number of ambassadors in the history of the country, it stands to reason that most areas, most zip codes they are going to around the world, we have a competent person who is in that jurisdiction that can manage our affairs.”

Pintard recommended that the government tighten its belt in the face of inflation, increasing fuel costs, and threats of a global recession.

“They are not tightening their belt,” he said.

“If money is an issue, you either tighten your belt. Secondly, you would generate new streams of revenue. Thirdly, you would have enhanced means of collecting taxes. They should be hiring where there is a clear need and deficit in the various ministries.

“The government is now fully using the public service as an employment agency, notwithstanding what our realities are on the ground. We should be looking at growth initiatives.

“We want our people to be employed, but we want it to be done in a sustainable way that does not compromise the functioning of the country,” Pintard said.