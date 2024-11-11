Pink Sand Spirits, Co. shines at the 65th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Pink Sand Spirits, Co., a premium lifestyle brand offering a collection of Bahamas-inspired spirits and seltzers, made a significant impact at the 65th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS)—one of the world’s largest and most prestigious yachting events.

During the five-day show, held from October 30th to November 3rd, Pink Sand showcased its award-winning products, promoting its brand of tropical escapism and reaffirming its mission to bring the spirit of the islands to a global audience.

The brand engaged with attendees and industry leaders through a series of dynamic activations and partnerships, emphasizing the quality of Pink Sand products and the breathtaking beauty of The Bahamas. “This is our second year participating in the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show and collaborating with partners like the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Intrepid Powerboats, Fraser Yachts, and Northrop & Johnson,” said Pablo Condo, CEO & Founder of Pink Sand Spirits, Co. “These collaborations are essential not only for promoting Pink Sand Spirits but also for showcasing the natural beauty, culture, and authenticity of The Bahamas as a premier destination for luxury travel.”

Pink Sand’s presence at the show allowed the brand to introduce its products to a highly targeted audience, while also creating valuable connections that will contribute to the growth of both the brand and The Bahamas’ tourism sector.

“Our participation in such a prestigious international event provides a vital opportunity to connect with thousands of potential new clients and further our mission of promoting the unparalleled beauty of The Bahamas,” Condo added.

Among the standout activations at FLIBS was the brand’s collaboration with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, where Pink Sand kicked off the event with two exclusive happy hour gatherings at The Islands of The Bahamas booth and their satellite location in the Yacht Builders tent. Guests had the chance to sample the signature “Goombay Soda” cocktail featuring Pink Sand’s Pineapple Mint Rum, while networking with fellow attendees and industry professionals.

Additionally, Pink Sand partnered with Intrepid Powerboats to serve as the bar sponsor throughout the event, allowing guests to experience the full range of Pink Sand products. The collaboration introduced guests to the luxurious, tropical flavors of The Bahamas, elevating the experience at Intrepid’s display.

In a special collaboration with Fraser Yachts, Pink Sand hosted a “Bahamas Happy Hour,” offering live cocktail demonstrations and giving guests a taste of Bahamian hospitality. This upscale event drew yachting enthusiasts and industry professionals together for a memorable, island-inspired experience.

At Northrop & Johnson’s exclusive Private Client Night, Pink Sand unveiled its “Pink Sand Bar,” where three signature cocktails were served using fresh ingredients and the brand’s premium seltzers. This VIP reception provided an exclusive platform for Pink Sand to connect with key players in the yachting and luxury industries.