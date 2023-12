NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Member of Parliament for Central and South Abaco John Pinder says he’s optimistic that the government will rid the island of shanty town communities, which he says have plagued the island for decades.

There have been growing concerns about the expansion of shanty towns in Abaco; Pinder says a task force has been established and will convene sometime in January to map the way forward for the government’s shanty town shutdown on that island.