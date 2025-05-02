PIMS and BLUEQUEST partner to open new coral nursery in Nassau

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A vibrant new coral nursery has taken root just offshore from Nassau, creating an exciting opportunity for Bahamians and visitors to engage with marine conservation through immersive ecotourism. Born from a dynamic partnership between Perry Institute for Marine Science (PIMS) and BLUEQUEST Bahamas, this nursery utilizes advanced micro-fragmentation techniques, enabling coral fragments to grow up to 40 times faster than natural rates.

This collaboration initiative is part of PIMS’ broader Reef Rescue Network (RRN), the Caribbean’s largest coral restoration coalition, managing more than 50 coral nurseries across multiple countries. PIMS is a global non-profit dedicated to discovering solutions, creating opportunities, and inspiring action to ensure a healthy ocean for people and the planet. This nursery, conveniently accessible by snorkel rather than limited to SCUBA, significantly expands opportunities for people to directly engage in coral conservation.

Led by dedicated Reef Rescue Network (RRN) specialists Anwar Godet and Alex Frans, alongside BLUEQUEST founder Allison Longley, over 250 vibrant micro-fragments of endangered reef-building corals—including elkhorn and staghorn—have been carefully sourced from nearby reefs and successfully placed into the nursery.

Longley, who has dedicated her career to educating others about the importance of marine conservation says,”Sharing my passion for the ocean has been a dream come true. Connecting people through memorable snorkeling experiences and inspiring action to protect our coral reefs is incredibly rewarding.”

In addition to nurturing coral fragments, the nursery features two reef balls. These concrete structures are now home to “corals of opportunity,” or corals that might not otherwise survive where they are living. They attract juvenile fish, enhancing biodiversity and ecological resilience. Beneath the waves, visitors can witness young coral colonies forming, teeming with colorful fish and marine life—a reminder of the potential of artificial reefs.

More than just a conservation initiative, this project also introduces the interactive “Reef Rescue Snorkel Experience,” enabling participants to snorkel directly above the coral nursery. Guided by BLUEQUEST marine experts, snorkelers learn firsthand about coral species, reef ecosystems, and restoration techniques, empowering them to become ocean advocates.

“This project is about bringing people together, educating them, and inspiring them to care about coral reefs,” says Alex Frans, RRN coral restoration specialist. “When people see for themselves how incredible and important coral reefs are, they become passionate about protecting them.”

Coral reefs around the world are facing significant threats; in The Bahamas, they are particularly vulnerable to climate change, pollution, and overfishing. Globally, healthy coral reefs support up to 25% of marine biodiversity, support food and livelihoods for 1 billion people, and protect coastlines from storms. With coral cover declining by more than 50% in recent decades, initiatives like this new nursery are essential for reversing these losses and restoring marine ecosystems.

This nursery joins more than 50 others within the Reef Rescue Network, the Caribbean’s largest coral restoration initiative, which has successfully planted over 10,000 nursery-reared corals throughout The Bahamas alone. By integrating ecotourism with scientific conservation, PIMS and BLUEQUEST foster environmental stewardship and provide direct economic benefits to local communities.