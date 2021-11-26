PICK ME: FNM candidates make final plea for party leadership

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With less than 24-hours before the Free National Movement will vote in a new party leader, the three Grand Bahama candidates are making their final appeals to delegates for why they should emerge victoriously.

MARCO City MP Michael Pintard, Central Grand Bahama Iram Lewis and East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson have officially put their name forward to vie for the leadership.

The trio spoke to Eyewitness News yesterday and all agreed that even after the November 27 convention, they expect there to be a peaceful transition of power.

Pintard said if elected, he intends to reconnect with members of the organization who were not fully active in the party over the course of the last ten years, making sure those individuals who felt disenfranchised know that there is a place for them in the party.

He said he will connect with FNMs who stayed at home on election day, who felt like the party’s messages didn’t resonate with them, and who may have had concerns over the style of governance.

“I want them to be clear that we will be responsive to the concerns they have. We will spend time engaging in far more discussions with them and making sure that the legislation, the policies that we put forth fully reflect what their aspirations are for their lives and of course for their children.”

He added that he will make the case for collaborative leadership with the different factions in the party, and will also work with PLP members on legislation that make sense,

“We want our delegates to know that we will be working with various stakeholders in society with their needs and interest at heart.”

Lewis said he believes he is the new blood the FNM needs in order to get the party back on track.

“If you are indeed serious about getting the FNM back on track, you will vote team Iram,” he said.

“I do believe in starting from the foundation, giving our youth a seat at the table, they are our future…We will give women a seat at the table…We will listen to the wisdom of the party…And working with the team, empowering the various associations in our party is the best way to get us back on track.

“Let us go for something that is different, let us vote for someone who understands and who believes in people, who listens to people and refers to himself as a people-tician and more than a politician because I see votes as people not people as votes.

“If they really want to get us back on track and rebuild our party to put us in a position where we become the party of choice, they would indeed give the common man a chance and that is in the person of Iram Lewis.”

Meanwhile, Thompson said that he is extremely confident going into Saturday’s poll and insisted that he is the strongest candidate and he will emerge the winner.

He said he has been reaching out to the hundreds of delegates to let them know it is not about a position but about bringing somebody to the table who will make a difference.

Thompson noted that with his experience in law, politics, and government, he has a vision for the party.

“The party needs new leadership, needs new energy, new passion, new direction and we must find a new way of doing politics and those are things I believe I can provide,” he said.

He noted that the convention is exactly what the party needs to rev-up its base.

“The party needs a new direction, the party needs a new vision, the party needs new energy and that’s what new leadership brings. I’m confident that after November 27, the good thing is we will have a new leader from Grand Bahama and we will have a new vision and a new mandate to move the party forward.”

The party has not held a convention since 2016 when former Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner and former Elizabeth MP Dr Duane Sands challenged Minnis for leadership.

Following the party’s crushing defeat at the election polls and after weeks of playing coy, former Prime Minister and FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis announced that he will not seek reelection as leader.

While the loss at the election reportedly deepened the division in the FNM, party insiders have said there has been a long-time split in factions within the party.

The FNM released a code of conduct that has been agreed upon by the candidates and their agents to guide their responsibilities and expectations and to govern the conduct of their campaigns to a high standard.