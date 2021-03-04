“PICEWELL DESERVED BETTER”: Johnson lambastes PLP’s treatment of old guard

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Immigration Elsworth Johnson yesterday lamented Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis’ treatment of several senior and legacy Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) members, including Mangrove Cay and South Andros MP Picewell Forbes, whom he referred to as “big man”, and former Prime Minister Perry Christie.

Johnson made the statement during the mid-year budget debate.

Forbes, who was elected as an MP for Central and South Andros in 2007, announced in Parliament on Monday that he would not seek renomination in the upcoming general election.

He later explained the move was due to questions surrounding his renomination and a perceived lack of support on the ground from the PLP’s leadership.

He said even constituents asked if he planned to run as the PLP had sent new potential candidates to certain communities.

Yesterday, Johnson said it was “dead wrong” of Davis to treat a loyal, faithful defender in that manner, insisting if he did not intend to give Forbes the nod, he should have advised him before allowing him to expend funds and campaign on the ground.

“I would just like to warn all and sundry that South Andros deserved better,” Johnson said.

He added: “He shouldn’t be going from house to house and finding out different people call.

“It ain’t right to him and it ain’t right to other people.

“And South Andros deserves an apology and I pray he finds it in his heart to forgive him.”

Johnson further said it was wrong of the PLP to “martyr an innocent man like this when all you had to do was stand up and say ‘this my man, this is my man’”.

He claimed that Forbes often spoke up for Davis, the Cat Island MP, even when Exumas and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper, whom he referred to as “the chosen one” would “duck and sit low”.

As Forbes exited the House of Assembly Monday, several MPs engaged and embraced him.

But the PLP’s leader remained seated.

Davis has since said there was never a doubt about Forbes’ nomination.

As Monique Pindling, the youngest daughter of former PLP Leader and Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling, sought the nomination for South Andros last year, Davis indicated it would take “an egregious act” to prevent the four incumbents, whom the PLP pledged to run, from being renominated.

Johnson also said he was “disheartened” to learn of the back-and-forth concerning Pindling and called on the PLP to “straighten that out”.

“The legacy of Sir Lynden deserves better,” the minister said.

“And, like I say: say what you like; do what you like — Sir Lynden got all of us going his way.”

Johnson did not stop there.

He called on Davis to renominate Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin, but cautioned her.

“And the Right Honorable Perry Gladstone Christie at least deserved someone to stand and say: ‘I give him the benefit of the doubt; innocent until proven guilty,’” Johnson said.

“Let’s say something to protect these women and children, but have an investigation.”

He added: “But I would have expected Cat Island to get and up and say: ‘Hey, at least it deserves an investigation to protect the office of this gentleman.’”

Christie, among other PLPs, was named in complaints filed against Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard as political figures to have a close relationship with the mogul who is facing federal sex trafficking charges, and to have allegedly accepted money from him in exchange for political favors.

Christie has defended his conduct in office and said there was nothing inappropriate about his relationship with Nygard.