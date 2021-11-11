PHYSICAL HARM WAS BRUTAL ENOUGH: Officials rule out sexual assault in baby Bella’s death

Munroe quashes “distressing” rumors of sexual assault; says the fact that Bella died of blunt force trauma is reason enough to cause outrage

Police commissioner: We don’t need another one of our children to be injured or assaulted in any kind of way

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — There was no evidence of sexual assault in the death of four-year-old D’Onya Bella Walker, said Minister of National Security Minister Wayne Munroe yesterday.

Munroe’s comments came hours after police confirmed that the young girl died as a result of blunt force trauma to her body, which resulted in multiple fractures.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, the national security minister said: “Based on the information coming to me, I’ve received no information of sexual assault.

“But for myself, I don’t understand why that would be necessary if you have physical injuries that caused the death of a young girl.

“To me, that is enough. To me, that is sufficient to be outraged about.”

Munroe called the uproar surrounding the unconfirmed accusations of sexual assault “distressing”.

“I understand the public’s appetite for sneeze but at the end of the day, I’m sufficiently outraged by [a] young child being killed that I don’t require anything additional to be outraged,” he said outside of Parliament.

“…We don’t need to insinuate anything more into something than is there. If a child dies, if it is by violence, [it] is unacceptable. I don’t understand that people don’t see that as sufficient.”

Bella was reportedly taken to Princess Margaret Hospital injured and unresponsive around 5pm last Friday.

She later succumbed to her injuries, with news of the circumstances of her tragic death sending shockwaves throughout the country.

Munroe noted that he could not identify the original source of reports of sexual assault regarding the matter that eventually spread like wildfire on social media over the weekend.

“Somebody obviously offered an opinion, but when you have an autopsy, then a doctor is clinical in looking at the body and what the body presents,” he said.

He added, however, that “the information communicated to me purports to be based on the autopsy”.

A man and a woman have been taken into custody in connection with the matter, but police have not yet confirmed their identities or relation to the girl.

COP: Child abuse is avoidable

The revelation also comes as police are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl and a related stabbing.

According to police reports, a woman stabbed her boyfriend after he allegedly had sexual intercourse with her daughter in their southwest New Providence home. The girl was transported to hospital for examination and the man has been arrested.

Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said yesterday that these matters of assault and abuse involving children could be avoided with the proper intervention.

Rolle pointed to the extent of the injuries that were caused by the brutal force used against Bella, and also highlighted the most recent matter involving the 12-year-old.

He urged relatives and parents to listen and take heed when younger children are complaining about being uncomfortable around a family member.

“That should be a red flag and they should be aware of the fact that they are afraid of going there; something is happening”, Rolle said.

He added: “When your children come to you and tell you, don’t just dismiss it. Don’t just tell them to shut up, ‘you’re lying’, but look into it for what it’s worth because at the end of the day, we don’t need another one of our children to be injured or assaulted in any kind of way.”

The COP said police will continue to educate the public regarding the matter, insisting: “Help is out there.”