Philadelphia 76ers hosts training camp at Atlantis, PI

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Over the next few days, the Philadelphia 76ers will be hosting their training camp in the Imperial Ballroom at Atlantis Paradise Island in preparation for the 2024 – 2025 National Basketball Association (NBA) season.

Eric Gordon, who was also a member of the country’s men’s national basketball team, expressed excitement about returning to, “familiar grounds,” for this camp.

Last season, the team finished 7th in the Eastern Conference.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Mario Bowleg asserted recently that the initiative represents government’s commitment to developing and growing sports tourism.