Phase two of Milo Butler Investments’ $10M downtown Freeport project commences

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Milo Butler Investments yesterday announced the official commencement of phase two of its $10 million investment project in Grand Bahama.

The project’s scope includes renovations of the 22,000 sq ft Grand Union building adjacent to the Winn Building in Downtown Freeport. Patrick McDonald Construction Company Ltd will serve as the lead contractor on this portion of the project valued at $1.6 million. Once completed, the building will house the main office space and warehouse facilities for the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA).

Additional development on The Winn building will also be completed in phase two with the build-out of 12,000 square feet of office space. Grand Bahama’s Parliamentary Department is scheduled to relocate to the new space along with the Training Department of the Public Service.

Select Design & Construction led by Principal Craig Kemp will spearhead the $3.3 million project.

Damian Butler, Chairman and Managing Director of Milo Butler Investments revealed that work began at both sites in mid-May, anticipating that phase two will be completed over the next six to nine months.

“We’ve seen steady progress in the economic outlook for Grand Bahama as it continues to recover from the do

uble impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and the global pandemic,” Butler noted. “As investors, we are excited to play a role in helping to breathe new life into Downtown Freeport and hope that this project encourages other investors to take another look at the possibilities that exist in our nation’s second city.”

In November 2022 during an official building renaming ceremony for “The Winn”, Milo Butler Investments welcomed anchor tenants AML Foods Ltd to the space. Solomon’s Freeport occupies 20,000 sq ft of the building’s 32,000 sq ft layout.

Milo Butler Investments’ portfolio includes investment securities and major commercial and real estate projects throughout The Bahamas.

In addition to the Downtown Freeport project, the team is currently investing in a residential development in Southwest New Providence.