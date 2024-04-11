Pharmacy Association supports medical marijuana, but not dispensaries

VideosApril 11, 2024April 10, 2024 at 4:40 am Eyewitness News
video
play-sharp-fill

Tags

, , , ,

About Eyewitness News

1 comments

I told many Bahamians three years ago that only the pharmacy should dispense cannabis. We have many first nations cures with cannabis if your interested. We have our own unit that produces 36 pound every two months and takes up very little space.

Reply

Leave a Reply

*