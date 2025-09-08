Pharmaceutical Association Renews Call to Scrap VAT on Medicine

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association is renewing its call for the complete removal of Value Added Tax on medications, despite welcoming the government’s recent five percent reduction.

BPA President Dr. Marvin Smith said medicine must be treated as an essential service, stressing that patients should not face additional financial burdens when accessing critical healthcare.

The Davis administration announced last week that VAT on medications would be reduced from 10 percent to five percent as part of a broader package of cuts on essential goods. The change follows an earlier decision in April that lowered VAT on a range of food items, including fresh fruits and vegetables, baby food, lunch snacks, and frozen goods.