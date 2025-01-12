PHA warns of possible disruption of clinical services in light of pending industrial action by unions

NASSAU,BAHAMAS — The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) in a statement released Sunday warned of potential disruptions in services Monday due to the impact of intended industrial action by union members.

The statement indicated that non-urgent outpatient clinic appointments scheduled at the clinics in particular may be rescheduled to allow for healthcare personnel to be reassigned to critical areas within the hospitals to meet the needs of admitted and acute care patients.

The statement said however that Patients whose appointments are impacted will be contacted by their respective clinics regarding new appointment dates and times.

“The PHA remains committed to working toward a resolution and ensuring that services continue to be delivered safely and efficiently. We will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.”

The Trade Union Congress which oversees some 14 unions across the country reportedly met on Thursday to discuss outstanding issues with the government. According to subsequent messages from the President, Obie Ferguson, and Nurses Union head Muriel Lightbourne, the government has not been forthcoming in addressing their concerns.

These issues include: appointments, confirmations, promotions, reclassifications, allowances, loss of vacations, outstanding industrial agreements, and, in some instances, employers refusing to come to the table.

The unions plan to stage a mass sick-out exercise on Monday, January 13th, and Tuesday, January 14th.