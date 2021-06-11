PHA launches Patient Registration Training Program

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Twenty-six participants from the institutions of the Public Hospitals Authority and the Ministry of Health will complete a four-day Patient Registration Training Program today.

The program was launched on Tuesday at the PHA Corporate Training Centre as part of the Ministry of Health’s Urgent & Emergency Care Project.

The project’s objective is to enhance Urgent and Emergency services at public facilities in New Providence.

As a part of enhancing the ability of the Princess Margaret Hospital Emergency Department to respond to critical cases, Phase 1 construction works at PMH commenced in November 2019. Subsequent phases of the project scheduled for this year will continue the expansion and upgrade of the PMH Emergency Department in addition to the proposed upgrade of the Elizabeth Estates Clinic and the South Beach Health Centre as Urgent Care sites.

The training in Patient Registration will enhance the standardization of operations across the public health system.

PHA Deputy Managing Director, Lyrone Burrows said: “Training remains one of the fundamental features of the Urgent & Emergency Care Project.”

He added: “Training is also a key priority of the Public Hospitals Authority and an area where we continue to make investments to ensure professional development and improved service delivery.”