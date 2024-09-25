Petty: “300K gallon water tank being filled to address water woes on Harbour Island”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Member of Parliament for North Eleuthera Sylvanus Petty revealed that a 300,000 gallon tank on Harbor Island is nearly filled, a move which he said will hopefully address the longstanding issue of intermittent water supply on the island.

Eleutherans have not shied away from voicing their annoyance with electricity and water woes, as residents have protested and taken their concerns to media on a number of occasions over the past few months.

Petty explained that it will take an estimated two more weeks to finish filling the tank, he asserted to Eyewitness News Wednesday morning that “in the next six months all of the factors that led to the lack of water and electricity supply on the island should be rectified.”