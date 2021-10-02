Peter Nygard consents to be extradited to US to face charges

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard yesterday agreed to be extradited to the United States to face charges related to allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering.

In a Winnipeg court, attorney Brian Greenspan, who represents Nygard, said he had consented to his removal.

Nygard’s counsel made clear in court that he will not contest his surrender to the US to Canada’s federal justice minister, who has the authority to sign off on the extradition.

According to the Queen’s Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal, Nygard’s transfer will not happen immediately.

The chief justice also advised that Nygard has the right to apply for bail pending the minister of justice’s decision on the extradition.

Nygard also faces charges in Canada.

It remains to be seen if Canada’s Justice Minister David Lametti will be replaced as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau intends to name a new Cabinet this month, following his reelection at the polls.

Nygard, 80, has been on remand since being detained in December 2020.

He stepped down as chairman of Nygard International last year.

He was arrested at his Winnipeg home after the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York requested Canada issue a provisional arrest warrant.

He faces federal charges in New York over allegations that he and his staff recruited, drugged, and assaulted women and underage girls, among other crimes.

The former Lyford resident has denied the charges and maintained his innocence.

In a nine-count indictment unsealed last December related to the alleged crimes stemming from The Bahamas, Canada, New York, and elsewhere, Nygard has been charged with using fraud, force, and coercion to cause “at least dozens” of adult and minor-aged girls to engage in commercial sex acts for his gratification and on occasion those of his personal friends and business associates.

It is further alleged that Nygard Group employees and funds were used to “intimidate, threaten, and corruptly persuade individuals who alleged that Nygard engaged in sexual assault and sex trafficking in the United States, [The] Bahamas, Canada and elsewhere, including by paying witnesses for false statements and affidavits; threatening witnesses with arrest, jail, prosecution”, and other methods to damage them or their reputations.